WhatsApp adds shopping cart feature: This is how to use it

Facebook family of apps have certainly made a name for itself as it continues innovating and simplifying the in-app shopping world. WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have turned into shopping centres while they still keep us connected with our loved ones. WhatsApp is the latest app to add the ‘shopping cart’ feature out of Facebook’s family of apps. The shopping cart feature debuted first on Instagram and soon made its way to Facebook then just three weeks ago it was launched on WhatsApp. Shopping Cart is a streamlined shopping process on the app that allows users to purchase multiple items from one seller through WhatsApp businesses. When you are visiting a business catalogue on WhatsApp, you can use the ‘Message Business’ to start a conversation or use the ‘Add To Cart’ button if you are ready to place an order with the business about a product that you are viewing. Here’s how to place an order using cart:

Adding products to the cart

– Open WhatsApp.

– Go to your chat or business profile of the business you would like to order from.

– Tap on the shopping button icon listed next to their name to access their catalogue.

– Once the catalogue opens, browse through the products you would like to order.

– Tap on the product you like.

– Tap ADD TO CART on the product if you would like to order.

Alternatively, you can also tap MESSAGE BUSINESS if you would like to ask a specific question about the product.

Editing your cart

Tap VIEW CART to see all the products added to your cart.

Tap ADD MORE if you wish to navigate back to the catalogue to continue adding more products.

You can also edit the quantity for each product added to your cart.

Placing an order

Once you have successfully updated your cart, you can send it to the seller as a WhatsApp message.

Once sent, you will be able to see the details of your order by tapping on the VIEW CART button in your chat window with the seller.

IOL TECH