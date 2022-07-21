Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WhatsApp developing its own avatars

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed WhatsApp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. FILE PHOTO: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Published 4h ago

WhatsApp will let users create their own avatars.

The Meta-owned messaging service is said to be developing its own version of Apple's Memoji's, with a "switch to avatar" button added to video calls.

WABetaInfo notes: "Thanks to avatars, you may be able to use an avatar as a mask while placing video calls."

They will also be able to be sent as stickers, much like on the iPhone and iPad.

The No.1 source of all things WhatsApp went on: "There will be a new option within the video call screen that lets us immediately switch to our avatar when a future update drops.

"We will be able to set up our own avatar by launching the 'Avatar Editor': a proper section where we can customise the avatar.

"When it is configured, we will finally be able to send avatar stickers."

When the new feature will launch is not known.

BANG ShowBiz Tech

