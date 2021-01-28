WhatsApp gets new security feature: This is how it will work

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is adding a new layer of security for users wanting to link their accounts to their computers via WhatsApp Web or desktop.

WhatsApp has recently been under intense scrutiny over its updated privacy policy. The new privacy policy ruffled a few feathers and prompted the Facebook-owned company to assure users that their personal information and data are safe.

Users who have face or fingerprint unlock on their smartphones will be asked to use those biometric authentication features in order to receive a QR code. This can be used to scan to link their devices.

WhatsApp said in a blog post that this additional security layer will be enabled by default for all users globally who have enabled biometric authentication on their phones. It is worth noting that it cannot be removed unless the user chooses to disable biometric authentication.

According to a company spokesperson, this new security feature will “limit the chance that a housemate or officemate can link devices” to their WhatsApp account without the user finding out.