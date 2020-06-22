WhatsApp glitch fixed after privacy concerns

Millions of WhatsApp users around the world were concerned over their privacy after experiencing issues with several features on the popular messaging service such as last seen at, online status as well as registration. According to data available at Downdetector, a service that tracks outages, indicated that the WhatsApp issues first started arriving around 8:30pm IST on June 19. The issue has been resolved and was believed to have general outage or server-side bug. @WhatsApp @WABetaInfo Guys, why this is happening pic.twitter.com/0pIlXfSXhn — Melvin Pradeep R (@MelvinPradeep) June 19, 2020

This comes after rumours that WhatsApp is experimenting new features like hiding the last seen, the online status and reports that WhatsApp will disable the read receipt. These rumours were later debunked.

“A lot of users are sharing some tweets on Twitter, reporting that WhatsApp is experimenting new features like hiding the last seen, the online status, and soon WhatsApp will disable the read receipt: IT’S FAKE!,” said WABetaInfo in a report.

"In particular, when you try to update your last seen, WhatsApp reports an error and the change cannot be done. In most cases your last seen was automatically switched to Nobody, preventing to see any last seen in WhatsApp."

WaBetaInfo warned WhatsApp users to not uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp.

"It’s not possible to register new accounts and to log in using your WhatsApp account, so it’s highly recommended to not uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp, otherwise you won’t be able to use your account until a fix is found."

IOL TECH