WhatsApp introduces Carts feature that makes it easier to shop

WhatsApp has introduced a new shopping carts feature that will allow users to order their products through WhatsApp businesses.

The carts feature is easy to use. Users will have to browse through the items they want and tap “add to cart’. Once their cart is complete, they will send it as a message to the business. The store will then process their orders.

“We’re excited to bring carts to WhatsApp. Carts are great when messaging businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store. With carts, people can browse a catalogue, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business. This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

WhatsApp said it had over 175 million people using the service to message a WhatsApp Business account each day as of late October, the company also added that businesses manage their WhatsApp presence via the WhatsApp Business app, which had over 50 million users worldwide as of July of 2020.

“Our research shows people prefer to message a business to get help and they’re more likely to make a purchase when they can do so,” the company said.