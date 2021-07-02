Whatsapp launches ’view once’ feature for photos and videos

WhatsApp messaging just got a whole new level of privacy as it is rolling out a ’view once’ feature for photos and videos. WhatsApp is rolling out the feature for specific beta testers and will soon be available for Android users.

Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart confirmed to WABetaInfo earlier this year that the expiring media feature (as it is officially known) was coming soon to WhatsApp and it is finally here. How does it work? When you send photos and videos using view once, they can only be viewed once.

You will also be notified when the recipient has opened them. When photos and videos are set to view once, the media will disappear after you close it. Note that if you disable read receipts, the recipient will still see if you have opened the photo or video set to view once.

However, you cannot see when the recipient open yours. In groups, you can see when other participants open expiring photos even if you have disabled read receipts. What happens if you screenshot or video capture the media?

Technically speaking, the recipient can still ’save’ the photo or video taking screenshots or video captures. WhatsApp won’t notify the sender because there is no screenshot detection. You can also share photos and videos set to view once in groups, and you can see who opened them in Message Info.

Blocked contacts If you have blocked someone in a mutual group (maybe they spammed you with stickers or you just can’t stand them), they can still open those photos and videos. In fact, they cannot message or call you but they can still interact with you in groups.