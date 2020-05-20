WhatsApp lifts status video limit: 30-second videos now allowed

Popular social messaging platform WhatsApp has restored its 30 seconds status limit in India after nearly two months after it implemented the limit.

The updated version 2.20.166 for Android has started rolling out already.

The status feature was rolled out back in 2017, allowing users to upload photos, videos and GIFs which disappears after 24 hours.





At the time of launch, WhatsApp featured 90 seconds to three minutes of video. If the video file is larger than 16MB, it gave an option to trim the length of the video before sending it. This limit was later cut down to 30 seconds.





Two months ago, WhatsApp limited user to making statuses no longer than 16 seconds and only videos having a duration of 15 seconds was allowed.





This is happening in India and it's probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures.





According to report by WABetainfo, this change was implemented only in India, and "it was probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures. It must be said that it could also considered a move to reduce the traffic for fake news."





"The change is available when you update to this beta, but it might be released for old versions too as a server-side update, and it requires some time to be applied for every user. It’s recommended to update if you want to receive the feature quickly."





It has been reported that a number of popular platforms and other video streaming services in India have started lowering video quality from HD to SD quality when content is streamed online amid the coronavirus pandemic.



