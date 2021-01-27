WhatsApp reiterates commitment to user privacy through Status platform

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

After the whole WhatsApp privacy policy saga, the company has now launched an official account on its status platform. On Wednesday, users woke up to four new status messages that were displayed on WhatsApp. The Status update was an announcement from the company which stated that from now on, all new updates and features will be displayed on its status platform. WhatsApp also reiterated its commitment to user privacy, stating that the company ‘can not listen or read your conversations as they are end-to-end encrypted’. The four-set of status updates were: ‘We’ll let you know about new features and updates here’, ‘One thing that isn’t new is our commitment to your privacy’, 'WhatsApp can't read or listen to your personal conversations as they're end-to-encrypted', and 'Stay tuned for more updates’. It was not long before tweeps started making fun of the new status message updates on the platform that resulted in WhatsApp trending on Twitter.

One user jabbed that ‘WhatsApp influencers will get frustrated when they realise Mark Zuckerberg will have more status views than them’.

Another user pointed out that WhatsApp was trying too hard to make users believe their privacy was key to them. However, the very same platform had their status appear on every user’s mobile without their consent.

“WhatsApp is trying too hard to make us believe our privacy is key to them. However, how did they even get to add themselves to our WhatsApp without our consent? Is that not some form of privacy invasion itself???? Mark Zuckerberg weldone o!”. The tweet reads.

WhatsApp has since then postponed its controversial privacy policy update after facing backlash from users around the world which resulted in the company losing millions of users.

As IOL TECH reported, the controversial privacy policy update that was due on February 8th has now been pushed back by 3 months. WhatsApp has since set a new date stating they want users to review the new policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.

“We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

WhatsApp added that it helped bring end-to-end encryption to people across the world and that the company is committed to defending this security technology now and in the future.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us and to so many who have helped spread facts and stop rumours. We will continue to put everything we have into making WhatsApp the best way to communicate privately,” the blog post reads.

IOL TECH