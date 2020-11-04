WhatsApp rolls out new storage management tool

Johannesburg - If you have been bothered by your Whatsapp messages which occupied a bulk of your storage and did not know how to get rid of them, WhatsApp has now made things a lot much easier.

WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned storage management tool to delete junk messages.

The Facebook-owned app’s new storage management tool helps WhatsApp users easily identify, review and bulk delete content to free up storage capacity on their phones.

The tool also makes it easier to spot and delete unnecessary files that were forwarded or shared multiple times using the instant messaging app, according to a Gadgets 360 report.

The app’s new storage management tool also lists files that are larger than 5MB in size. Furthermore, you'll get the ability to sort files by size and preview them before deleting. The redesigning retains the existing chats list from where you can spot the threads that are consuming more storage.