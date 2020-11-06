WhatsApp starts payments service in India

Delhi - Facebook Inc's WhatsApp will start its payments service in India on Friday, the messaging app said in a blog post, after it received approval from the country's leading payments processor to roll out the much-delayed system.

WhatsApp, which counts India as its biggest market with more than 400 million users, had been running a peer-to-peer payments service with limited users for over two years, awaiting regulatory approvals.

"Payments is available now in 10 Indian regional language versions of WhatsApp," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in video statement.

WhatsApp said it had partnered with five Indian banks, including State Bank of India and Jio Payments Bank, for the service.

WhatsApp will initially begin scaling up the service with a maximum of 20 million users, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Thursday.