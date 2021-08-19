WhatsApp testing messages that disappear after 90 days - report

San Francisco - After rolling out a new feature that allowed users to send messages that disappear after seven days, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a similar update that will have messages disappear after 90 days. Earlier, the popular messaging application had stated that it is working on view once messages that would disappear forever after just being viewed once, GizmoChina reported on Thursday.

Similarly, its latest Beta build brings a 90 days disappearing message feature that would also have messages removed after around three months, it added. As of right now, this is in the Beta build version 2.21.17.16 that is available for Android. A new report from WaBetaInfo has also shared screenshots that showcased a new menu that lets users customize their 'Disappearing Messages'.