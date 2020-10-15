WhatsApp to get new in-app support feature: This is how it will work

Cape Town - WhatsApp is currently developing a feature that allows users to communicate with the technical support within the app.

This means that if you have a problem with WhatsApp or you want to report a bug, you can send an email to [email protected]

According to WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks Beta changes to the Facebook owned up, users receive automatic response a lot of times.

The first time you can contact the support within WhatsApp Settings and a new section will be available:

Picture: WaBetaInfo

"In this section the user will be able to add the report filling that text field, and he can choose to include device information if he is reporting issues. Device information like system details and logs can help WhatsApp to investigate, giving the best answer for you,“ said WaBetaInfo.