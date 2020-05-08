WhatsApp to release multi-device feature - here is why it would be useful

WhatsApp will soon roll out the Linked devices section that would enable multi-device support.

According to a report by WABetainfo, the new "linked devices" screen was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.143 update.

The multi-device support would allow users to operate a single account on multiple devices. In the latest screenshot shared by WAbetainfo, Linked Devices will most likely allow WhatsApp users to link new devices. The message on the screenshot reads, “Use WhatsApp on other devices. Send or receive messages from your browser computer or Facebook portal.”





It is also worth noting that WhatsApp will recommend to use a Wi-Fi connection to log in on a new device. It is believed a WiFi connection will be needed as it is likely that the app will copy your chat history on the new device.





When the multi-device feature is active, a ll your devices that has WhatsApp installed will receive incoming messages and all actions will be synced (for example, starring a message, muting and archiving a chat.)





WhatsApp users around the world anticipate the feature as it will allow users to log in from different devices without having to create a separate account. For instance, if you are already using WhatsApp in your phone, all you have to do is enter your phone number and log in to WhatsApp in your iPad as well.

In a bonus move, every time a user logs in from a new device, WhatsApp will send a notification to its contacts. The encryption keys will be change after every new login.

It also means that you won’t be disconnected from your main device when you try to log in from a different phone.





The feature is currently under development and Google will roll out the update most likely according to WhatsApp preferences.