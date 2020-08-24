WhatsApp to roll out new tools to help manage your storage problem

Cape Town - Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp will soon roll out an improved user interface for the storage section of its app, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The website, which tracks upcoming changes and features on the messaging app, has claimed that WhatsApp is working on rolling out new tools for storage usage. This new tool aims to help users easily identify what is occupying maximum storage, making it easier to free up space accordingly. The redesigned Storage Usage section will have a storage bar at the top that is said to segregate the space between media files and ‘other’ type of content on the app. Below that, users will get two separate sections that will highlight ‘forwarded files’ and ‘large files’ for users to see what files are not only unessential but also occupying the maximum space.

Below all this, users will continue to see their chats with other contacts and how much each chat has taken up space.

This redesigned user interface for the storage section of WhatsApp is currently under development.

WaBetaInfo says this will be introduced for beta testers before it is rolled out to all WhatsApp users.

“WhatsApp is still improving these tools, that are currently under development, and probably other tools will be introduced before the release for beta testers,” said WABetaInfo. These tools are also coming to iOS users too.

Another part of WhatsApp that is set to get a revamped UI is the calling screen. In the latest Android beta version of the app, version 2.20.198.11, WhatsApp is said to move all the icons — such as camera switch, messages, camera and mic enable/disable switches — at the bottom of the screen.

IOL TECH