WhatsApp to roll out 'vacation mode' that will let you ignore archived chats

Cape Town –We have all done it. We archive conversations for various reasons because as the saying goes “Out of sight, out of mind” - that is, until the contact messages again. This not only unarchives the chat but also puts the conversation back on the top.

WhatsApp Messenger vows to fix this by releasing its “vacation mode”. This feature will allow users to hide notification from archived texts.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp started to develop it under the name “Ignore Archived Chats”, but the development was later abandoned.

However, in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.199.8 update, WhatsApp was finally starting to implement the feature again and has included several improvements.

“Vacation Mode is a new feature available in a future update that allows to keep in the archive your chats when new message arrive. If you decide to use the vacation mode in the future update, chats won’t be automatically unarchived anymore,” said WABetaInfo in a post.