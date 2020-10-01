WhatsApp update will help free up space on your phone

Cape Town - We all know the space struggle. We have thousands of great memes, selfies or random pictures of sunsets but we cannot bring ourselves to delete them. They take up a bulk of phone storage but we still hold on to them “just in case”.

But wait, before you find more apps to delete, the latest update for WhatsApp should make the chore of freeing up space much easier.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new Storage Usage UI and tools to simplify and improve the process of locating and deleting data and files transmitted through the app.

The “Storage Usage” tab has been redesigned to give users a detailed look at what is taking up space. Previously, the tab would just tell you which chats took up the most storage space and would allow you to select a chat to see what was contained within it.

With this update, the storage bar has been included at the top of the tab. This is useful for seeing at a glance how much space media files are actually taking up on your device. Below that is the section that allows uses to sort the media received via WhatsApp according to size and date received.