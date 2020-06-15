WhatsApp updates: All the new features coming soon to Android and iOS users

WhatsApp has been working around the clock and will add new features to its platform in the coming days. The Facebook-owned social messaging application revealed a host of new features that will arrive as stable updates to the Android and iOS platforms respectively. The popular messaging app has recently now received multi-device support, allowing users to use WhatsApp across several platforms. In addition to updates, there were also crucial bug fixes where iOS users said they can not share content from other apps. This is how to fix it:

Open WhatsApp Settings -> Help -> Contact Us.

Add a small description of the issue.

Press continue and send the email. WhatsApp will receive your report, including some logs that help to investigate, so they can catch the issue.

We list the new and exciting features that WhatsApp has in store for us:

Contacts Shortcut

This new upcoming iOS feature will allow users to access their WhatsApp contacts when they share a link from another app.

"Seen that the Share Sheet has issue, a lot of users might not be able to see these shortcuts, maybe it’s an issue relative to the precedent one. The good news is that a contact shortcut has finally an icon, synced with WhatsApp! So, if a contact changes his profile picture, in the share sheet you will always see the most updated one," WaBetaInfo said in a report.

A change in the profile picture will automatically get updated in the Share Sheet. The feature is currently available in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 2.20.70.18 and 2.20.70.19 on iOS 13.

Redesigned menu

In iOS 13, when a message is long pressed, users will see a long menu with options like Star, Reply, Copy, Forward, Info and Delete.

However, in the app version on iOS 12, the app joins the Delete and Info option in the More section of the menu. WhatsApp is working on bringing an iOS 13-like menu to the app which is operating on iOS 12.

Search image on the web

The feature will enable users to search for an image on the web when the image has been forwarded more than four times. Users will be able to search for an image on the web by just searching for it on Google. The feature is currently in development and will roll out soon for both Android and iOS users.

New chat bubble colour

The messaging platform is also reportedly planning to change the colour of the chat bubbles when viewed in dark mode. A lighter shade of green as compared to the one available right now.

Search by Date

This is another iOS-based feature allowing users to search for a specific message by date. The feature will provide users with a date filter in the search bar when they search for a message. According to a WABetaInfo report, this feature is in the alpha stage of development.

Redesigned Storage Usage

This feature is coming to the Android app where users will be able to view only forwarded files inside the app. WhatsApp will also show large files in a separate updated section. There is also a Sort button allowing users to sort through files based on Newest, Oldest and by Size.

Clear except for Starred

This feature helps to delete all messages in a chat or the app except messages that starred by the user. This feature in the alpha stage and will roll out in due time.

Share Chat

This feature will enable users to watch videos by ShareChat within the app just like YouTube videos within the platform. This feature will roll out soon for the Android-based app.

IOL TECH