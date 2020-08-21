WhatsApp users experience outage after Google services malfunction

Cape Town - Shortly after reports emerged of Google services being down, WhatsApp users around the world experienced outages for the service. “The issue is server-side, it does not depend by your WhatsApp version of network connection. We have to wait for a remote fix,’ said WaBetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta WhatAapp has been restored and seems to be resolved. However, it is worth noting that some users might still be able to use the service. According to Down Detector, 90% of problems related to connection, 6% related to receiving messages and 3% of complains were to do with users being unable to log in.

Earlier on Thursday, Google services especially Gmail and Drive suffered a global outage.

The affected users took to social media and reported issues with opening attachments, failed logins as well as not being able to receive or send emails.

The services started resuming globally in the evening and Google confirmed that Gmail has been restored for some users.

"Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time-frame is an estimate and may change," the tech giant informed on its Apps Status page.

"The problem with Gmail should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," added Google.

IOL TECH