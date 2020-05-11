WhatsApp Web to get Messenger Rooms: All you need to know

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As millions around the country and world remain in lockdown, WhatsApp is working on a Messenger Rooms feature that is set to compete with other video calling platforms such as Google Duo and Google Hangout, Skype and Zoom. According to WABetaInfo blog, the feature will enable users to starts video calls in a private space by sharing an invite link. Via the Messenger Rooms shortcut, users directly go to the Messenger Rooms window from their WhatsApp chat to start a video call. The hosts of the Messenger Rooms will then be able to invite anyone they want to join the video conferencing. Unlike the normal video call function on WhatsApp, Messenger Rooms hosts can add 50 people at a time to a video call. Facebook said that Instagram will have a Messenger Room shortcut in the near future.

It is also worth noting that anyone without a Facebook account can join Messenger Rooms.

Facebook has announced that they were going to implement some shortcuts in WhatsApp. They started to implement them in the 2.20.139 Android beta update, which is currently under development.

The main shortcuts will be visible in the actions list in the chat. If the user selects the Messenger Rooms Shortcut, WhatsApp will show an introduction of the feature.

Another shortcut will be available on the main menu.

If the user wants to create a room, WhatsApp will ask if he wants to be redirected to Messenger.

There isn’t a known release date and it will be available in future for iOS and Android and, obviously, WhatsApp Web.

IOL TECH