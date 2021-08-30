WhatsApp will soon get an in-app ban review feature

Popular messaging service WhatsApp will soon be getting an in-app tool that allows users to ask for a ban review. WhatsApp which has been working on the feature for iOS WhatsApp users, is finally working on implementing it on WhatsApp beta for Android. This will be made available in a future update.

The much-anticipated feature will allow you to send a report to WhatsApp directly from the app. You can also include a description of what happened prior to being banned, and provide further details if necessary. WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, said the feature is necessary, as users can be banned for reasons beyond their control. “You can be banned from using WhatsApp and there are several reasons why you can be banned. Just use their service normally and you’re fine, but it can happen that there are situations out of your control (for example you are added to an illegal group without your consent) and you’re banned. Thanks to this feature, you will be able to ask for a review within WhatsApp.”