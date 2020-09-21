WhatsApp working on fingerprint scanner for WhatsApp Web

Cape Town - Popular messaging app WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that will allow users to create a new WhatsApp Web session using your fingerprint.

According to WaBetaInfo, the online platform that tracks the upcoming updates and features on the instant messaging platform, this feature is under development and it will be available in a future update.

This is a privacy feature, so you’re sure nobody will secretly create a new session if someone is temporarily using your phone.

WhatsApp has offered WhatsApp Web functionality for four years now, letting you use WhatsApp via your desktop browser.

The function will require users to open WhatsApp on your phone and scan your fingerprint to initiate a web session on your PC.