WhatsApp working on fingerprint scanner for WhatsApp Web
Cape Town - Popular messaging app WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that will allow users to create a new WhatsApp Web session using your fingerprint.
According to WaBetaInfo, the online platform that tracks the upcoming updates and features on the instant messaging platform, this feature is under development and it will be available in a future update.
This is a privacy feature, so you’re sure nobody will secretly create a new session if someone is temporarily using your phone.
WhatsApp has offered WhatsApp Web functionality for four years now, letting you use WhatsApp via your desktop browser.
The function will require users to open WhatsApp on your phone and scan your fingerprint to initiate a web session on your PC.
At the moment, WhatsApp Web requires you to scan a QR code in your browser to initiate a new session.
You also have the option to tick a box to ensure that you stay logged in to your browser and your phone only requiring an internet connection to resume your session thereafter.
However, it’s unclear if the fingerprint option is replacing the QR code route or will be required even when resuming a session.
The Facebook-owned app is working on a number of exciting features. The team is believed to be working on the ability to mute chats forever, multiple device support and much more.
IOL TECH