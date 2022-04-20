WhatsApp’s new privacy feature will allow people to hide ‘Last Seen’ from specific contacts

WhatsApp’s are adding a new privacy feature which will allow people to hide their ‘Last Seen’ from specific contacts. The free multi-platform messaging app, which launched in 2009, allows its users to communicate through video and text. Currently users are able to control who can see their ‘last seen’ which refers to the last time the contact used WhatsApp.

The new feature which is already available for Android beta users, is being rolled out for iOS. According to WABetaInfo – a blog dedicated to tracking changes and updates of WhatsApp – the new tool has been spotted across a few latest versions of iOS for those who signed up for the beta program . WhatsApp gives users three options to allow who views their last seen, either with ‘everyone’, ‘contacts only’ or ‘no one’. The fourth option ‘My Contacts except’, will be useful for those wishing hide their online activity to only a few people.