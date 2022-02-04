Worried Wordle may go behind a paywall? Here are 6 alternatives.

There have been a lot of emotions this week around the New York Times's seven-figure acquisition of the word deduction game, Wordle - especially on Twitter. The reactions range from frustration to glee to snark.

The game has become a ritual for the millions who play it daily. Our brains crave the pattern-seeking custom Wordle humbly provides, helping it become a perfect pandemic game. The interface is simple, free from ads and has a heart warming origin story. But what does the future hold for Wordle? The Times says the game will "initially remain free to new and existing players." But it's not clear what the time frame for "initially" really is, and some have theorized that the game will eventually end up behind The Times's paywall. In case that happens, I've scoured the internet and crowdsourced friends for free Wordle-inspired adaptations. They range from NSFW options like Lewdle (like, seriously NSFW), to music-inspired alternatives like a Phish-themed version, to just plain silly, like Letterle.

1. For the obsessed Can't get enough Wordle? Once per day not enough? Wordle Unlimited is for you. Or you can use this unlimited version as practice for the "real" game. If the standard 5-letter word isn't challenging enough, this version lets you increase the number of letters to 11. (Personally, no thank you - five is enough.) 2. For the creatives

If classic Wordle leaves you wanting more, create your own Wordle at mywordle.strivemath.com and share with your friends. This game was created by Bloomberg engineer, Pallav Agarwal. A fun idea for an inspired answer: Use an inside joke among family and friends as the answer and see if anyone can guess correctly. 3. For the math nerds If you want to move on from mastering the English lexicon or if numbers are just more up your alley, check out Nerdle, a math game developed by data scientist Richard Mann with help from his daughter and son. Nerdle subs out words for eight tiles representing mathematical calculations (e.g. 1+9+6=16) but otherwise functions in the same way as Wordle, with correct numbers or symbols changing colors when they're present in the equation or locked in the right place.

4. For travelers In one of the more clever adaptations, Airportle was created by travel deal website, Scott's Cheap Flights. In this version of the game, you have six tries to guess the three-digit airport IATA (International Air Transport Association) code. Is there a reason to need to know so many airport codes? Doubtful, but it's still fun to guess.

5. For Swifties Of course there is a Taylor Swift-inspired Wordle, called Taylordle. I mean, she's got a blank space, baby, and this version asks players to fill them in with anything ranging from song titles to lyrics to pop-culture references. When I played and miserably lost, the answer was "Kanye." 6. For environmentalists