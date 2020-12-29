Xiaomi launches Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 chip and 120Hz display

Beijing - Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone the Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120Hz display in China. Mi 11 is priced at 3,999 yuan for the 8GB+128GB variant while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs 4,299 yuan. The top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at 4,699 yuan. The first flash sale is scheduled for January 1, reports GSMArena. The device will be offered in six different colours - black, white, blue, khaki vegan leather, purple leather, and a special edition with Lei Jun's autograph for some reason.

The new Xiaomi phone comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

The smartphone features a 6.81-inch WQHD (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen, HDR10+ support, P3 colour spectrum and Corning gorilla Glass Victus.

There is a 108MP primary rear camera with a 1/1.33-inch large sensor, 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture in addition to a 123-degree wide-angle 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto/macro lens.

The cameras support 8K video recording at 24/30fps as well.

At the front, there is a 20MP camera.

As for the software, the new Xiaomi phone will be the first to be equipped with the MIUI 12.5 update which will bring with itself new super wallpaper and 125 nature-inspired system notification sounds derived from animals.

The device houses a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

--IANS