Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 200W fast charging

Beijing - Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone with 200W fast charging technology. According to a Weibo post, a Chinese microblogging website a 200W flagship device will be launching soon. The Weibo post added that the 200W fast charging capabilities included wired, wireless, and even reverse charging altogether, reports GizmoChina. The company already has the Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Editio which offers up to 120W wired charging, as well as 55W wireless charging and up to 10W reverse charging speeds. This adds up to about 185 watts. In addition, Xiaomi is working on two phones with 67W wireless charging. As per the report, the information was found in the code for MIUI 12.5 beta which reveals that the two phones in question are codenamed "star" and "mars".

Xiaomi recently announced an 80W Mi Wireless charging technology. As per the company, this technology is said to charge a 4000mAh battery by 10 per cent in a minute and by 50 per cent in 8 minutes and by 100 per cent in 19 minutes wirelessly.

Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to launch its next version of in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12.5 on February 8.

According to GizmoChina, the company's Global MIUI ROM official account has announced via a post that the company will unveil the MIUI 12.5 on February 8 and the event will be streamed on the said social media account.

MIUI 12.5 will be a moderate upgrade from the MIUI 12 that launched back in April 2020.

MIUI 12.5 has been claimed to be a better version of MIUI and the new operating system is said to be better than the previous MIUI versions.

There are rumours that it will provide improved privacy settings, including informing apps of the approximate location of a device.

MIUI 12.5 is also expected to introduce several animation changes to the default launcher and power menu, among others, along with a redesigned volume menu and Cleaner app. It will be released to 27 select devices via OTA update.

The device includes Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Youth Edition, along with other K series and Note series smartphones.

--IANS