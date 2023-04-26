Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has broken into the local market with a plethora of cutting-edge smart devices which lessen the burden of everyday living through seamless connectivity.

From smartphones to smart home appliances, each product is designed with the end-user in mind, coupled with a sleek design aesthetic and ease of use, Xiaomi products simplify connected living. However, despite the rising global cost of electronics in general, as technology becomes more progressive, one of the key benefits resonating among Xiaomi products is its cost-effective factor. Xiaomi entered the local market at a price point more palatable to South Africans wanting to remain on the brink of the latest technology - and while having rapidly grown its brand, reputation and offerings over the years, the company has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing the latest the world of smart devices has to offer while fitting within an attractive price bracket.

A testimony to this is evident in the functionality and price points of Xiaomi’s range of WiFi and networking devices available on South Africa’s leading e-commerce retailers, including Takealot, Makro and Incredible Connection - which pack high-speed connectivity and powerful performance into a robust package. From home to business connectivity solutions, Xiaomi’s range of WiFi and networking devices check the boxes from the smallest web requirements confined to a household to the heavier operations that depend on the internet for daily productivity and entertainment Despite the requirements for such performance, Xiaomi has once again simplified this process through plug-and-play offerings ready to cater to all solutions in the form of three unique devices, the Xiaomi AX3000 Whole Home Mesh, Wireless Router 4C and WiFi Range Extender AC1200.

Xiaomi AX3000 Whole Home Mesh For demanding users, Xiaomi AX3000 Whole Home Mesh system makes for the perfect offering featuring 2.4GHz and 5GHz band coverage while combining dual-band wireless speeds of up to an incredible 2976 Mbps. This means that whether streaming high-quality videos or online gaming, lag and buffering are completely obliterated. Meanwhile, 256MB of RAM keeps performance at optimum levels for unexpected guests or greater numbers of devices connected during family gatherings or parties.

What’s more is that the Xiaomi AX3000 Whole Home Mesh router, which uses WiFi 6 coverage, can be paired with the same secondary unit or other Xiaomi products for larger premises and businesses running from home, meaning no matter where a device travels within range, connectivity remains stable and consistent. Xiaomi Wireless Router 4C For lesser demanding solutions, without compromising on the quality or performance expected by Xiaomi products, smaller web requirements come in the form of the Xiaomi Wireless Router 4C.

Mirroring the performance of the AX3000 router for smaller scale requirements, such as a family within a home, the Wireless Router 4C makes buffering a thing of the past while also capable of being an auxiliary unit to the AX3000 Whole Home Mesh system. The Wireless Router 4C packs up to 300 Mbps of connectivity while featuring four omnidirectional antennas, which can significantly enhance signal gain to improve transmission performance. Under the hood, 64MB of memory makes data transmission more stable, with smooth connectivity and stability of multiple devices connected simultaneously.

Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200 While being cognisant of greater demands for those devices connected just a little too far away from the router, Xiaomi’s range extension solution is made easy with the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200. Operating over both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands at a total speed of up to 1200 Mbps, the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200 eliminates WiFi dead zones and offers convenience in use through ethernet ports which seamlessly plug into gaming consoles or smart TVs - for an uninterrupted experience.