Xiaomi to launch 150MP camera smartphone in Q4 2020

Beijing - Chinese smartphome manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly working in a new smartphone with 150MP camera which is said to launch in Q4 2020.

Reputed tipster Ice Universe, who has previously been proven right on leaks regarding Samsung and Xiaomi, has said that Xiaomi will launch a 150MP smartphone this year, reports GizmoChina.

Reports also claims that the mystery Xiaomi device may not be the only device to get the 150-Megapixel ISOCELL lens, with Oppo and Vivo are also expected to feature the same lens on their phones in the first quarter of 2021.

Xiaomi was one of the first companies to launch a phone with a 48MP camera and the Redmi Note 8 Pro with a 64MP sensor in 2019. The same year, the company also took the wraps off the Mi CC9 Pro featuring a 108MP sensor.

Samsung has also reportedly started development of 250MP camera sensor.