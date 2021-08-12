You are not imagining it, Twitter changed its font

You are not losing your mind, Twitter has changed its font. It has also made several design changes, making the platform look a little bit different than you are used to. Twitter is in the process of rolling out its Chirp font to the Twitter app and feed, saying it is part of their broader brand refresh.

“Chirp strikes the balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a Tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed,” said Twitter in a blog post. “To get there we blended American Gothic and European Grotesque styles, adding specific handmade quirks of early woodcut specimens. This gives us a versatile and contemporary family with international sensibilities. We’re in the process of extending Chirp to languages beyond the Latin alphabet,” Twitter added. Twitter’s main account posted about the change Wednesday. It is worth noting that it is being rolled out so some users might see it and others might not.

Twitter used the Chirp font in promotional materials and graphics, it was not used in the feed or when navigating the app. The platform also made changes for easier reading with left-aligned text and more space between text. Twitter has updated its colours to be high contrast and “a lot less blue”. This change is made to draw attention to the photos and videos you create and share, said Twitter in a thread posted by its design account.

The company said it will roll out new colours, but it is not clear at this stage what these new colours are. If you are observant, you might have noticed that the follow button looks different too. When you already follow someone, the follow button’s background isn’t filled in, and when you aren’t following someone, it’s filled in with colour.