YouTube Music new update will let you personalise playlists, customise homepage

Music streaming service YouTube Music has upgraded its homepage that will allow see users to personalise their playlists. The newly added activity bar will also let users customise the homepage.

The platform currently allows users to browse through songs and music videos on YouTube based on genres, playlists, and recommendations. There will now be up to seven personalised My Mix playlists on the home tab that will have diverse artists and different modes.

According to Gadgets 360, the activity bar on the Home tab on YouTube Music will give users easy access to music for the following featured activities: Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute. Tapping on the workout icon will directly take you to a dedicated personalised homepage that will have playlists suited for your workout, as per YouTube. There will be up to four new personalised Workout Mixes here.

“We're introducing a suite of new personalized playlists and a way to navigate the YouTube Music homepage, to ensure every listener can easily enjoy the music that speaks to them,” wrote YouTube Music product manager Nathan Lasche in a blog post.

In October, YouTube Music added an option which lets users hide music videos that they have liked on YouTube.