Zoom to arrive on Amazon Echo, Google Nest, Facebook Portal devices

New Delhi - Video meet app Zoom on Wednesday announced that it will now be available on smart home displays including Amazon Echo Show, Portal from Facebook and Google Nest Hub Max.

Zoom on Portal is expected to be available publicly in September and will arrive on Echo Show and Google Nest Hub Max by the end of the year.

"We're excited to bring Zoom to these popular devices. It's more apparent than ever that people are looking for easy-to-use displays for their video communications needs, both professionally and personally," said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom.

As a part of Zoom for Home, Zoom users will be able to extend integrated calendar and HD video and audio for Zoom Meetings on these smart displays.

Zoom on Facebook Portal will be available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ with support for Portal TV in the future.