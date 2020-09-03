ZTE launches world's first under-display camera 5G smartphone

Beijing - Chinese telecom company ZTE has launched a new smartphone called Axon 20 5G that has a camera beneath the display. The smartphone will be available in three storage variants, reports GSMArena. The smartphone features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The ZTE Axon 20 5G offers a 32MP under-display selfie camera. The quad-rear camera includes a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP lens, 2MP tertiary sensor, and lastly a 2MP camera.

The camera features are dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR and panorama.

The device is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is also an additional storage expansion option via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

For connectivity options, the ZTE Axon 20 5G supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G,5G GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging.

The phone packs a 4220mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and 30W fast charging that can charge the phone up to 60 per cent in 30 minutes.

ZTE Axon 20 5G marks the beginning of ZTE’s new product strategy,” said Mr. Ni Fei, President of ZTE Mobile Devices.

“Smartphones will serve as our core area of product innovation. Meanwhile, we will also be committed to developing personal and family mobile broadband products, smart wearable devices, and other new products that enable a smart life seamlessly connected to 5G scenarios.”

The phone is expected to be released worldwide on September 10 2020.

--IANS and IOL TECH