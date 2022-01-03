More than 1.75 million users banned from messaging platform WhatsApp for violating terms of service

US-based messaging platform WhatsApp banned more than 1.75 million Indian accounts in November last year for allegedly abusing its service, the company said in its sixth user safety monthly report on Sunday. These Indian accounts were banned based on complaints received from other users via the company's abuse detection mechanism that monitors user activities on the platform.

According to the social media platform, if an account is banned the user will see the following message when trying to access WhatsApp: "Your phone number is banned from using WhatsApp. Contact support for help.“ Accounts are banned when a user violates the messaging app's terms of service. The WhatsApp monthly report was published in accordance with India's Information Technology Rules 2021 which became effective in May. The rules require that large digital platforms of more than five million users publish a compliance report every month on complaints received and action taken.

Last November, the messaging service provider received 602 reports about user violation of its terms of service. A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company has invested in artificial intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology to keep its users safe on the platform. In October last year, WhatsApp received 500 grievance reports after two million Indian accounts were banned.