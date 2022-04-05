Mozilla: More can be done by Microsoft to respect default browser choice

Mozilla has called on Microsoft to do more to respect Windows' default browser choice. After Windows 11 customers complained about the unnecessarily difficult process to change default web browser settings to anything other than Microsoft Edge, Microsoft is finally simplifying things.

Story continues below Advertisment

The KB5011563 update makes the process both easier and quicker to complete, but many users are still voicing concerns. Among those claiming that Microsoft is still creating obstacles for users is Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox browser. Though Microsoft’s changes are a step in the right direction, some file types continue to open in Edge regardless of which browser the user has set as their default.

A Mozilla spokesperson said in a statement regarding the recent changes: “Microsoft's changes that improve the default browser setting experience for users are a step in the right direction. But more can be done to respect default browser choice on Windows. “People should have the ability to simply and easily set defaults and all operating systems should offer official developer support for default status. In practice, we’d like to also see progress on reducing the number of steps required to set a new browser as default, and on opening and making APIs available for apps to set default that other Microsoft applications use.” Microsoft has not commented on any potential future changes to the software.

Story continues below Advertisment