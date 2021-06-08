MultiChoice launches chatbot to boost its service

MultiChoice has announced that it is enhancing its digital customer service through an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot. The chatbot is called The Ultimate Master of Information, or Tumi.

The service is available 24/7 to answer customer queries about products and services.

MultiChoice South Africa chief executive Nyiko Shiburi said: “Tumi is an evolutionary leap in our service capability. Born and developed right here in Africa, Tumi is a tangible manifestation of our commitment to innovation. This is not innovation for its own sake; the focus is to continue to grow our capacity to give our customers an excellent service experience.”

The bot, that is developed by the MultiChoice team in-house, interacts in real-time with customers in an online, text-based conversation.

“It boasts advanced natural language capabilities, which means that Tumi can recognise user questions and provide responses with information related to DStv products and services,” MultiChoice said.

According to the company, customers can ask Tumi to clear decoder errors, check balances, reconnect products, make payments, manage holiday home viewing, and change packages.

“However, Tumi is intelligent and is constantly learning and evolving, which means more functionalities will be added over time. Through feedback, customers can also help Tumi to learn,” MultiChoice said.

The company said when Tumi is unable to help customers resolve their queries, they will be transferred to a knowledgeable and friendly customer service representative for further assistance.

“Tumi currently lives on the DStv website, and in time it will live across MultiChoice’s digital ecosystem on DStv Now (website and app), Showmax (website and app), and Facebook Messenger. Tumi will also act as a concierge to onboard new customers to MultiChoice online-only service, DStv Streaming,” the company said.

MultiChoice said Tumi has already been hard at work helping customers since it launched on May 5.

“Thanks to Tumi, MultiChoice is in-step with international technology and customer-service trends. Tumi places us at the forefront of customer interaction providing DStv subscribers with another channel to connect with us,” Shiburi concluded.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE