Netflix to expand into video games

A new report from Bloomberg claims that the streaming giant will be offering video gamers for users from 2022.

Netflix is reportedly set to expand into video games next year.

It is claimed that Netflix have hired former Facebook and EA Mobile executive Mike Verdu to head up their plans. Verdu previously helped the social media behemoth work with developers to bring games and other content to the site.

An insider explained that the streamer plans to offer the games alongside current fare as a new programming genre - similar to what Netflix did with documentaries or stand-up specials.

The source added that Netflix do not plan to charge extra for video game content.