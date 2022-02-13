New app changes how parents monitor their child's online activity

FYI play it safe is a South African app that will allow parents to monitor their child’s phone activity. Founded by tech entrepreneur Rachelle Best in 2021, the app uses AI to scan every app, online search and chat on a child’s devices, then alerts the parent or caregiver if there are any potentially harmful communications or activities.

The app, which is available on all Android devices also monitors for cyber-bullying, online predator contact, access to adult content, and a range of mental health issues affecting teens, including suicide ideation. As a parent, Best said she knows its important to balance keeping children safe while supporting them in their natural development of autonomy and self-control. “Our driving value at FYI play it safe is ‘Protect but respect them’. That’s why the app is not spy-ware, and it is not clandestine. It creates an opportunity for the parent and the child to mutually agree on the way to best keep them from harm, and to avoid potentially dangerous situations,” Best said.

She added, “It’s extremely hard for a parent to keep up. When you consider that research has shown that it can take less than one hour for online grooming to be successful, parents need real-time monitoring of every new digital space your child enters, from the moment they cross the threshold". The app also processes language used as it scans for signals of online bullying and alerts parents if a child is engaging with content around depression, self-harm and suicidal ideation. This early warning system empowers parents to act, open conversations and get help, if necessary, long before situations develop into emergencies or become intractable issues. “In essence, FYI play it safe helps parents know what conversations they need to be having with their children, which is especially relevant when it comes to teens. It pinpoints potential issues and enables you to deal with them swiftly. The app is, therefore, an enabler of more open and productive communications between parents and children,” Best said.