New Facebook Messenger feature brings your favourite emoji’s to life

Soundmojis are your traditional emojis used in a short form of audio clips that users can send to each other in Messenger. Their sound ranges from clapping hands, crickets, the loved drumroll and the evil laughter.

Have you ever wondered what your favourite emoji would sound like? Well, now you can find out as Facebook has introduced ‘Soundmoji’ in Messenger. This new feature will bring your loved emoji to life.

“We’re launching an entire Soundmoji library for you to choose from, which we’ll update regularly with new sound effects and famous sound bites. Each sound is represented by an emoji, keeping the visual emojis we all love in play while bringing sound into the mix.” The company said in a post.

Facebook has also incorporated audio clips from movies and TV shows like F9, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and audio clips from some of your favourite songs such as ‘Finesse’ by Bruno Mars represented by the ‘Smiling face with sunglasses’ emoji to ‘7 rings’ by Arina Grande represented by the ‘Ring’ emoji.

According to Facebook, users on Messenger send more than 2.4 billion messages with emojis every day. This is because users rely more on emojis to help them express their feelings and also if you are lazy to type a long text you can always rely on an emoji to come to your rescue.