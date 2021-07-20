New Instagram feature helps users recover hacked accounts

The Facebook-owned social media platform's 'Security Checkup' guides people through steps including checking login information, updating contact details and confirming which accounts share your information.

In a blogpost, Instagram said: "Security Checkup will guide people, whose accounts may have been hacked, through the steps needed to secure them.

"This includes checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information such as phone number or email."

Meanwhile, the company noted while the update is "another way" to keep Instagram accounts secure, "there are several other steps" they recommend.