No fuel? No problem: SA businessman launches app that allows you to buy petrol from the comfort of your couch

Durban - You can order sushi and wine, pay your clothing accounts and even send flowers to friends in other provinces, all from the comfort of your couch. Online shopping has become a massive convenience for so many people who find being in a queue bothersome (it’s me, I am people!) Now, thanks to the brilliance of local businessman Lubabalo Nojiwa you to buy petrol without even having to get into your car (please excuse me while I jump for joy for a bit and fistbump the air!)

Launched in October last year, the Fula App has teamed up with Caltex, BP and Engen so users can buy petrol, diesel, engine oil and brake fluid,, coolant and chain lubes online. For now, mostly Gauteng users can buy fuel online, but developers are working on expanding it to other provinces. So, Gauteng residents can search for their closest filling station, add in the type and quantity of fuel the need, input their card details for payment and the fuel will be delivered to their door. There is also an option for self pick up. Users can also order from a range of fast food and convenience stores.

Speaking to eNCA, Nojiwa said the App has about 40 outlets in Gauteng alone. He said the uptake from petrol stations had been relatively slow, as most are owned by older families who are used to a more traditional way of selling. He said he is working on reaching out to other filling stations to educate them on how they can reach wider audiences.