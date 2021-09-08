No need to pay R250 for licence online booking - RTMC

RTMC has used mainly Twitter to respond to a claim that the fee is just for booking.

THE Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has rejected the claim that motorists will be charged a new R250 payment to make an online booking for a slot in the queue to renew a driving licence, the agency has indicated that it is an existing fee.

This follows the publication by the Department of Transport of a notice in the Government Gazette for public comment about the proposed revoking of Road Traffic Management Corporation regulations published in April 2017 and proposed amendments to the fees payable for certain services provided by the RTMC.

According to the RTMC chief executive Makhosini Msibi, this is the same fee that one would pay when they apply for a licence in person. Outa’s Wayne Duvenage has claimed that the government is charging motorists R250 just to book a space in the queue.

The pandemic has complicated the process of applying for licences, as a result various innovations have been considered. The Gauteng department of roads and transport has recently launched a new web-based licence renewal booking system to address this challenge. During the launch, the department said that the system would address backlogs and allow cardholders to request a slot at their convenience.