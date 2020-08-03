Huawei leaping to the next level with the all new Matebook

As the lockdown keeps us all inside homes and away from loved ones, our devices and the internet have become lifelines to help us keep in touch with the outside world. But sometimes, WhatsApp conversations are not enough. Video calls have become common and the most widely used phrases are complaints about bad quality of the calls or “You are breaking up”. The Huawei Matebook D 15 might just be your answer to the Covid-19 woes. This laptop has a number of bragging rights including FullView Display, the fact that it is powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U and a fantastic new feature called Huawei Share. HUAWEI FullView Display - and more

The HUAWEI FullView Display delivers an outstanding user experience. The laptop does not disappoint in bringing a borderless viewing experience with only 16.9mm-thick chassis, so you can be completely immersed in the viewing experience. This makes it one of the thinnest and lightest PC among 15.6-inch laptops in the same price band. Streaming and gaming have never been this fun!

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 boasts a 15.6-inch, 1080p FHD IPS screen with anti-glare protection and the 178-degree viewing angle and 16:9 aspect ratio make the display the best option for showing cinematic content.

It is also a welcomed surprise that HUAWEI MateBook D 15 has also been TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light.

By filtering out the blue light, it helps protect the users’ eyes from harmful visible radiation.

Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U

Now let’s talk CPUs and GPUs. The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U processor and Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics. There have been further optimisations that have been implemented to the AMD platform to ensure the PC delivers top performance across various user activities.

AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U is a 12nm quad-core, eight threads processor that supports an exceptionally high clock speed. The Vega GPU offers top-of-the-market graphics processing power and capable of supporting 4K output for displaying intricate details.

HUAWEI Share

As if a powerful processor and borderless viewing isn’ enough, Huawei bring HUAWEI Share. This is the PC-smartphone cross-platform integration capabilities that are further expanded on the HUAWEI MateBook D 15.

The new Huawei Share features allow users to project their smartphone display to a PC and control both devices simultaneously.

Once the connection is established, users may drag and drop files across the systems to seamlessly transfer files and operate mobile apps directly on the PC.

Fingerprint Power Button

For those concerned about privacy or unwanted hands on your laptop, there is also a fingerprint Power Button, to ensure the safety of your Matebook at all times.

Like its predecessors, the HUAWEI MateBook D is also equipped with the fingerprint scanner. It is integrated into the power button, so users can power on their device while also having their identity authenticated.

By using this scanner, users can get to Desktop immediately, making things much easier and efficient. The scanner improves recognition consistency with use, so the more it is used, the more consistent it becomes.

Shark Fin 2.0

In laptops, performance and thermals go hand in hand. If the thermals are bad, best believe the performance will make you pull your hair out. The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 includes a new version of the HUAWEI Shark Fin Fan.

Featuring s-shaped fan blades that were designed to optimise air flow, HUAWEI Shark Fin Fan 2.0 cools the laptop in a more systematic fashion than its predecessor.

The thinner fan blades coupled with the higher blade count vastly improve the output and performance of the fan unit.

65W USB-C charger with detachable cables

Now I know what you are thinking. How is a charger and cables worth writing about? The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 replaces the traditional bulky power brick with a 65W USB-C charger with detachable cables. This charger is much more portable AND it can be used to charge other Huawei smartphones and tablets that are equipped with a USB-C port.

To top it all off, the cable also supports data transfer. For added safety, the cable features overheat protection. This automatically cuts off power when it crosses a certain temperature threshold.

