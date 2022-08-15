5 top puzzle games to train your brain

More than 2.8 billion active mobile gamers around the world are benefiting from improved memory, increased problem-solving capabilities and enhanced learning by developing several skills for today’s digital world. There’s no arguing the fact that mobile gaming can help train your brain in ways you’ve never thought of.

Thanks to AppGallery, you can conveniently download a variety of mobile games to start experiencing the benefits of this yourself. Have a look at some of the top logic, puzzle and strategic thinking games to get you started: Water and Cups ‘Water and Cups’ is a casual puzzle game that’s been gaining lots of interest in recent weeks. It’s an easy and fun title for the casual gamer but also offers some tricky levels for the more serious player. The premise is that you must click to collect different colours of water in the same tube. Only water of the same colour can be poured on top of each other and the tube has enough space to start pouring water. This is a great little mix and match game to keep you busy for hours while boosting your problem-solving skills.

Sushi Roll 3D Combining food and creative thinking are two things that ‘Sushi Roll 3D’ does exceptionally well. Slice, chop and roll your way to sushi success in this satisfying cooking game. The more sushi you roll, the happier your customers will be and the more money your restaurant will make! Even better, you can unlock knew actions as you advance to add tons of captivating new mini-games to your gameplay experience. Work with the classic ingredients of fish, rice, and seaweed and earn special toppings as you progress, including chili peppers, durian fruit and caviar. Who said puzzle games can’t whet the appetite?

Phone Case DIY As the name suggests, ‘Phone Case DIY’ is designed for those of us who want to let their creative side run wild. This is a cute little title for those gamers who want to come up with a unique case design and decorate it. Making cases can be quite an interesting and enjoyable process. Share your artwork with your friends and family. See just who of you can design the wildest phone case.

Wood Block Puzzle ‘Wood Block Puzzle’ is another new 2022 title that has been grabbing loads of attention. For older folk, think Tetris but without the colours to get an idea of what this game has in store for you. It challenges you to fit blocks of different shapes into a 10×10 grid. Improve your logic skills and refresh your mind with what will likely be one of the most addictive puzzle games of the year. Solitaire Card Game