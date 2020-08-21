6 gifts every gamer needs

If you're looking to switch it up and get a gaming-related gift, we've found some great ones.

If you’re in for the long haul a dedicated gaming chair is essential. Features to look for are; a wide seat, tall back, adjustable neck and lumbar pillows, adjustable seat tilt and armrests that move in any direction - up or down, slide left or right, forwards or backwards to swivel to your most comfortable spot.

Feeling thirsty? The most sadistic yet seductive Borderlands character has now transformed into your very own bar set up - so there is no need to go out and party when you have the Borderlands 3 Moxxis Bar Set and can enjoy shots from 4 Moxxis shot glasses.

Borderlands 3 Moxxis Bar Set

Clearing games from your console to make room for new ones? End the struggle and keep a massive collection with an external game drive for PS4. You can easily store 100+ games with 4 TB, or 50+ games with 2 TB. That's enough room for the classics and the hottest new releases. A high-speed USB 3.0 gives you full-speed gaming — just like playing from the internal drive.

Keep all your cables neat and tidy with help from another Borderlands character - Claptrap. The Cable Guys Controller and Smartphone Holder - Claptrap Figurine holder, comes with a 2m charging cable and adaptor.