A new battery life champ? Everything we know about the upcoming HUAWEI nova Y60

The HUAWEI nova Series springs to mind when thinking of aesthetically designed smartphones. Since its inception, the nova Series has swept the world’s major markets with its trendy style, camera capabilities, and multiple technological breakthroughs. Satisfying both the need for a stylish design and affordable flagship features, it’s no surprise that the series is popular with a younger crowd.

HUAWEI nova Y60 continues to carry the legacy of the HUAWEI nova family with its fashionable design and long battery life. It comes equipped with an array of upgrades most likely to appeal to a younger demographic, including a 6.6-inch HUAWEI FullView Display, multifunctional Triple AI Camera, and a 5,000 mAh big battery to deliver an all-around user experience. The smartphone has 4GB +64 GB large storage The 4GB RAM keeps a smooth and responsive experience while playing games, running multiple apps simultaneously at the same time, or switching between them. 64GB brings you a large space to keep the memories you cherish and the apps you always use. Read on to delve deeper into these top features of the HUAWEI nova Y60!

6.6-inch HUAWEI FullView Display and SuperSound solution for a more immersive experience An excellent display can elevate your smartphone experience to the next level. HUAWEI nova Y60 boasts a 6.6” HUAWEI FullView Display. Be it for playing games, watching videos, surfing the Internet or handling everyday tasks, users can enjoy an immersive viewing experience. Apart from size, quality matters too. HUAWEI nova Y60’s HD display is capable of rendering vibrant colours and fine details, letting users enjoy a broader yet crisper visual experience on-screen. What’s more, it also features an Eye Comfort mode to filter excessive blue light, banishing the common concern of eye fatigue when using for long hours.

To satisfy users’ growing demand for a more immersive audio-visual experience, HUAWEI nova Y60 adopts the company’s SuperSound technology solution to bring better sound effects. Meanwhile, the phone supports a large speaker volume 1.3 times louder, striking an outstanding balance of sound volume and sound quality. That said, users can rest assured with crisp sounds in high volume for a more engaging multimedia experience. Versatile Triple AI Camera enables creative photography Living in the age of ubiquitous social media, we’ve all witnessed the growing emphasis on smartphone camera capabilities from the younger generation, a group that often depend on smartphones for social media sharing.

Positioned as an entertainment gadget with long battery life, the HUAWEI nova Y60 is loaded with a 13MP High-Res Main Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera to provide comprehensive photography support. Be it for high-res images, close-up photos or portraits with a shallow depth of field – you name it. The HUAWEI nova Y60 brings another exciting development to selfie lovers, too! Featuring a built-in AI Beauty algorithm, its 8MP front camera can capture the best version of you in crisp detail. ‘AI camera enables accurate and clear snapshots to record every moment. The AI intelligent scene recognition technology can automatically identify multiple scenes and categories in real-time, as well as adjust and optimize picture accordingly. Now everyone can be a photographer.’

Large 5,000 mAh battery for an uninterrupted entertainment experience When used for taking photos or for gaming, HUAWEI nova Y60 needs to be equipped with long battery life. That’s why the HUAWEI nova Y60 is installed with a 5,000 mAh battery to enable a prolonged entertainment and gaming experience. Tapping into Huawei’s power-saving algorithms, the HUAWEI nova Y60 further enhances the power-saving solution to guarantee long battery life. On top of this, the HUAWEI nova Y60 also comes equipped with a built-in Ultra Power Saving mode to sustain long-lasting performance even when the battery level is deficient.