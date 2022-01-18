ASUS launches their Zenbook Incredible Unfolds for 2022

ASUS has launched the latest lineup of innovations at the Incredible Unfolds virtual launch event, continuing the brand’s legacy of pushing the PC industry into new territory with the breakthrough foldable design of Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and the commemorative Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition. In addition, the launch event showcased Zenbook 14 OLED, ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 and ExpertBook B5 series laptops for empowering consumers and enterprises alike; ProArt Display PA169CDV with Wacom EMR technology for giving interactive experiences to professional creators via ASUS ProArt Pen; and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Dash F15 gaming laptops for bringing excellent performance to a broad range of gamers.

“ASUS has always been about the incredible. And we are proud of our ability to offer brilliant solutions to people everywhere, from business users to creators, gamers and more,” noted ASUS co-CEO Samson Hu as he kicked off the launch event. ASUS is evolving the PC for a hybrid world, where computing is ubiquitous and everyone is always-on, always-mobile, and always moving across devices and contexts. The new Zenbook lineup has been created for increasingly tech-savvy users who need ever-faster and more powerful devices. With the latest 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, these new solutions empower users with a blend of ultimate performance, innovative features and exquisite designs, all housed in highly portable, thin and light form factors.

During the launch event, ASUS also announced new designs on Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and Zenbook 14 OLED. In particular, select new laptops from the Zenbook family, such as Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and Zenbook 14 OLED, will feature a refreshed ASUS Monogram that is based on the visual concept of the ASUS 30th anniversary emblem. The modernized Monogram represents everything that Zenbook espouses: world-class innovation, an ascending spirit, user-centricity and dedication to joyful experiences. Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702)

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) ASUS has worked closely with Intel and BOE Technology Group to unleash Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. The boundary-pushing design offers two sizes of OLED display in one device: a large 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 3:2 12.5-inch 1920x1280 displays. Combined with the full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth® keyboard and touchpad, the folding design provides the versatility of multiple modes — PC, Laptop, Tablet, On-Screen Keyboard, Book and Extend. For immersive entertainment, the PANTONE® Validated, foldable OLED touchscreen — which is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care and has a 100% DCI-P3 gamut — is accompanied by Dolby Vision® HDR for ultravivid picture quality along with Dolby Atmos®1 immersive audio and a powerful quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified sound system.

For next-generation smart capabilities, an HD IR camera works together with Windows Hello and the new Intel Visual Sensing Controller chip to enable several new AI-powered features, including user-presence detection; an integrated colour sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and colour temperature; and a 5 MP webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction technology for clearer video calls. To ensure effortless performance and connectivity, the laptop delivers the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i7 U-Series processors, Intel Iris® Xe graphics and two USB-C® Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, which support fast charging of the 75 Wh battery and connections to external displays. Co-engineered with Intel, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED design will meet the requirements of an Intel Evo™ laptop through Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, fast charge and intelligent collaboration. Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available for purchase in the mid-year of 2022.

Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401) The exclusive Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is a prestigious special-edition laptop built to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the ASUS P6300 laptop's 600-day space mission and to represent the ASUS ‘In Search of Incredible’ brand spirit. Featuring unique space-themed design details and finished in a special Zero-G Titanium colour, Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition celebrates a key milestone in the history of ASUS laptops and encourages users to start their voyage of discovery and explore beyond the limits.

Exclusive to the Space Edition is its futuristic ZenVision, a 3.5-inch OLED companion display mounted externally on the lid that can show customizable messages and animations. Built to withstand the rigours of space travel, the Space Edition complies with the ultra-tough US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A testing protocols, so it is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures (-24 to 61° C) when operational and vibration (20 – 2000 Hz). This out-of-this-world laptop is built to deliver stellar performance, powered by up to 12th Generation Intel Core i9 H-Series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32 GB RAM, a PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD, and Intel WiFi 6E. The expansive 16:10 2.8K 90 Hz OLED HDR PANTONE Validated touchscreen delivers ultra-realistic DisplayHDR™ True Black 500-certified visuals, with a 100% DCI-P3 gamut and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.

Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) The all-new Zenbook 14 OLED is a powerful, sleek and lightweight 14-inch laptop that sets a new benchmark for portable perfection. This latest generation introduces a modern look and feel to the Zenbook series, with a bold new lid design and two elegant new color options: Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue. The laptop blends the best visuals and audio to deliver immersive experiences: an expansive 16:10 2.8K 90 Hz OLED NanoEdge 550-nit PANTONE Validated display with a 100% DCI-P3 gamut, Dolby Atmos1 and a Harman Kardon-certified sound system with a smart amplifier for powerful spatial sound. Visuals are further enhanced by DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for deep blacks and TÜV Rheinland certification for eye care.