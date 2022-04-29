BabesGotBytes is raising awareness of tech training in the Cape Flats

BabesGotBytes is an NPC that is raising awareness of technology and training females, high Schools and Primary school learners in the disadvantaged communities of Cape Town. This registered NPC( 2019/116641/08) seeks to ensure that females and young children from the townships of South Africa are computer literate from an early age. Teaching computer programs from computer basics to computer programming, they plan to develop a program range to Artificial Intelligence. BabesGotBytes is based in Gugulethu at the local school, ID Mkhize High School.

Story continues below Advertisment

Our programs: BabesGotBytes Scratch classes are held in different primary schools during the week, for children who are in grades 3-7. In this program, the participants learn problem solving, thinking and presentation skills by building their own interactive games, stories and animations using Scratch.

Our Workshops are a 3-month, hands-on and full-day in-person training that teaches participants from basics of computer literacy to advanced programs with a panel of experts. The workshops take place in Khayelitsha Gugulethu and Mfuleni every Saturday 9am to 15pm.

Coding sessions are held every Monday to Friday for high school girls and unemployed youth from 16-35 of age. This 6 months training prepares youth with little or no prior experience to work as web developers. This is our class room at ID Mkhize HIgh School: Our class room at ID Mkhize HIgh School We also host tech events 4 times a year:

Story continues below Advertisment

Career Chat Expo We invite experts in tech to come and talk about technology, and the different sectors of it. Robotic event

Design Thinking and

The final Hackathon The Career Tech Expo is being held on the 30 April 2022, sponsored by OfferZen, Project codeX, Clicks & Snowflake Capital.

Story continues below Advertisment

The speakers are: Lilitha Ngele (Software Quality Assurance from Global Kinetics), Nosipho Manyase (Software Developer from TFG), Ansu Sooful (CEO and founder of Aizatron), Nicole Howitt (Mentoring Coordinator from OfferZen), and Zimkhitha Matshangaza ( Software Developer from Oleconnect). The event is held at 50 Harrington St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 7925 from 09H00 to 15H00.

Story continues below Advertisment

Register here if you are interested in attending the event. You can view the video below to find out more about us and our mission:

Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/search/top?q=babesgotbytes Twitter: @babesgotbytes LinkedIn: BabesGotBytes