Breaking barriers - The story of Vivo

Founded in 2009 in Dongguan, China, Vivo has quickly become a household name having been ranked among the top 10 smartphone makers in the world in 2015 and has expanded to over 100 countries around the world.

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. The company is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centres in San Diego, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, and Taipei.

These centres focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography, and next-generation smartphone design. Vivo has over 300 million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world.

Vivo is present in 40 markets globally and features offline retail stores in over 1000 cities worldwide.Throughout the years Vivo has made a name for itself as it secured a sponsorship deal with Fifa to be the official smartphone brand for the year 2018 and 2022 in the Fifa World Cup games. With a global footprint and a concept inspired by “powered by youth” Vivo allows consumers the choice to own premium phone technology at an accessible price point. The Y series is consistently evolving to channel the needs of today and tomorrow’s consumers in a technologically efficient device.