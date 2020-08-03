CELEBe social media platform to expand to Africa

Cape Town - Jason Kang, CEO of CELEBe Korea Inc., and Robert Basil Hersov, chairman of CELEBe International Holdings and S-Group, have announced a joint venture to expand CELEBe's social media platform and contribute to local communities. CELEBe is a celebrity-driven app which provides personalised videos and messages from celebrities direct to consumers. It has revolutionised social media content in South Korea. According to CELEBe South Africa, the agreement, in the form of a memorandum of understanding, acknowledges both parties' commitment to develop a rapid roll-out plan of CELEBe’s platform into new markets, including Asia, Europe and Africa. “CELEBe has enjoyed incredible success in Korea, where it was voted the number one app. On the back of this success we are looking at scaling our business globally,” said Tonderai Chavanga, who is heading up the project. He said given the strong synergy and their long-standing relationship, it made sense for Kang and Hersov to join forces and make a difference to communities.

Celebrities will be able to donate a portion of their proceeds to a charity of their choice. Chavanga said this was particularly important given the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since its inception in 2019, CELEBe has continued to receive high praise, reaching the top ranking on the Google Play Store this April 2020.

It has also been awarded the grand prize in the Korean Consumer Affairs Index for 2019.

Kang expects to see more than 3,000 Korean celebrity participants by September 2020, which will be more than double the platform's charitable contributions.

“CELEBe is a technology leader and has captured the excitement of the celebrity-to-consumer market in Asia. We plan to bring CELEBe to the world and are honoured to be working with such an exciting team.

“We expect to have a substantial increase of global celebrities and brand ambassadors listed on the platform shortly. This will cement CELEBe as a global leader in the field,” said Hersov, an international sports and media investor and entrepreneur.

Hersov said his S-Group team in the UK, Europe and Africa expected to soon see growth of another 3,000 global celebrities and brand ambassadors listed on the platform.

African News Agency/ANA