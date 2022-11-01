Cheaper, faster internet access is essential to bridging the digital gap

That also means that 31.8% of the population– remain offline and unable to enjoy access to streaming content, social media platforms, essential online services or participate in the digital economy.

The SA Connect project has been working since 2013 to give the population access to broadband internet by 2030, but has been held up by a number of factors, including the delay in releasing new radio frequency spectrum – which ICASA did for the first time in March 2022. The release of more spectrum is regarded as crucial to expanding internet connectivity and reducing prices of electronic communication in South Africa.

Any plan, then, that makes connectivity easier and cheaper and addresses the digital divide in the country, should be welcomed. In September 2021, DStv Internet introduced a mobile data service which made internet connection easier and cheaper. The demand for access to internet connection was exacerbated during lockdown as the population was forced to switch to working, meeting and studying online. While not a mass-market product aimed at solving the country’s connectivity needs, DStv Internet did help provide cost-effective capped access to areas without access to fibre infrastructure.