Every multitasker’s dream: The LG WING

In a market dominated by conventional rectangular displays, the LG WING has made a bold leap into a new era for smartphones. ‘swivel’ display allows for more intuitive ways to view and use different apps, making multitasking easier than ever. It also comes packed with features and tech that take video recording and content creation to a new level. But what is it exactly about the LG WING that makes it so unique?

Multitasking is a dream

There’s an app for almost everything these days, but not many ways to use them all effectively. The LG WING is the perfect multitasker as you can message someone while fact-checking something on the web, watch a video as you read your emails or notifications, post on Twitter and Instagram at the same time – the options are limited only by your creativity. The built-in software is designed to take full advantage of the dual display, and once you get the hang of the new functionalities, you’ll find it hard to go back to having to switch through one app at a time. The WING’s Fingerprint Sensor is also integrated with the display, which means that unlocking it or making payments securely is seamless.

Cinema-class content creation

Of course, the WING’s camera is perfect for content creators and travel vloggers, but it’s also great for capturing memories and documenting everyday moments. The Gimbal Motion Camera is ground-breaking; the built-in gyroscopic sensors and stabilisers give unrivalled steadiness when recording on the move. And the suite of professional videography functions, such as Gimbal Mode, Timelapse Control, and Slow Motion, open up a variety of new cinematic possibilities for those who love to capture every moment. Dual Recording even lets you use both front and back cameras simultaneously.